Victoria and David Beckham reunite with son Brooklyn after months apart

Victoria and David Beckham have finally reunited with their son Brooklyn after spending months apart during the coronavirus pandemic. While Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz and Harper have been isolating at their country retreat in the Cotswolds, Brooklyn opted to stay in New York with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, but a recent Instagram post confirms that everyone, including Nicola, is now together. Victoria shared a video of the family clapping for the NHS on Sunday evening, with Brooklyn next to his dad David, and Nicola at Cruz's side.

It was first suspected that the family were all in one place on Thursday, when Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz, 15, shared a photo of his elder brother chasing Harper, eight, across the family tennis court. Nonetheless, fans were unsure whether this was indefinite since Romeo could only just be made out in the photo.

Cruz sparked reunion speculation after sharing a photo with a glimpse of Romeo

Since, Brooklyn has also posted two photos of himself with one of the family's pet dogs, shortly before Victoria triple confirmed all of our suspicions.

Until now, Brooklyn and Nicola were staying at Nicola's home in New York, which she seems to share with her family. It is designed to resemble a French chateau, with armoire furniture, high ceilings and marble floors.

Meanwhile, the Beckham family have given fans a look at several areas of their Cotswolds home. It is a converted barn, and the property maintains much of its rustic heritage, including exposed brick walls, oak furniture and traditional log-burning fires. Outside, they even have a fire pit, a plunge pool and an Estonian sauna.

David and Victoria will no doubt be hoping to return to London now that the coronavirus lockdown is beginning to lift, where the family have a £31million mansion in Holland Park. The couple spent an estimated £8million on renovation work in 2016, and the property now boasts its own gym, wine cellar and separate quarters for eldest son Brooklyn to live in, where his girlfriend Nicola will join him.

