Brooklyn Beckham is double of dad David as he finally reunites with family Victoria was thrilled to be finally reunited with her eldest son

Brooklyn Beckham was the image of his dad David in Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram post. The mum-of-four was clearly thrilled to be reunited with her eldest, after living apart for months during the coronavirus pandemic, as she shared a lovely photo of the 21-year-old – and fans were blown away by how much he looked like his dad!

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham reveals glimpse inside NYC home with girlfriend Nicola Peltz

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham reunite with son Brooklyn after coronavirus pandemic

Victoria posted the photo of Brooklyn on Monday evening as he sat in a country field – no doubt near their gorgeous Cotswold home – and smiled at the camera. The former Spice Girl and fashion designer captioned the picture: "So happy to have @brooklynbeckham home with us. We have missed you so much!! kisses @nicolaannepeltz x VB."

MORE: Romeo Beckham twins with mum Victoria as he shows off shoulder-length hair

Fans couldn't believe how much the 21-year-old looked like his dad

Followers of Victoria couldn't believe how much Brooklyn resembled his famous dad. One person wrote underneath: "He is so like David," while a second person wrote: "Gosh he looks the image of his Dad," and a third said: "He looks so much like David!" Other were so taken back by the photo, they were initially convinced it was in fact David in the image. "Thought this was David at first glance xx," said one, with another echoing, adding: "Omg I thought this was David on first glance!"

Cruz posted this photo which convinced followers Brooklyn had reunited with the family

The eldest son of David and Victoria, along with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, recently reunited with the rest of his family after months of living apart during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. It was first suspected that the family were all in one place on Thursday, when Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz, 15, shared a photo of his elder brother chasing Harper, eight, across the family tennis court.

Nonetheless, fans were unsure whether this was definite since Romeo could only just be made out in the photo. Since, Brooklyn has also posted two photos of himself with one of the family's pet dogs, shortly before Victoria triple confirmed all of our suspicions. Until now, Brooklyn and his girlfriend Nicola were staying at Nicola's home in New York, which she appears to share with her family.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.