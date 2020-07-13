Rochelle Humes unveils her glamorous bathroom as she launches exciting venture The mum-to-be has given us major bathroom inspiration

Rochelle Humes has been making fans green with envy as she shares a look inside her Essex home on Instagram, and now she's set up a dedicated account especially to showcase the beautiful property. Following in the footsteps of the likes of Lydia Bright and Lucy Mecklenburgh, the mum-to-be launched a new Instagram page, @homehumes, at the weekend – and it's already filled with envy-inducing snaps of her living rooms, plans for her unborn son's nursery and her bathroom.

One bathroom in the house she shares with her husband Marvin Humes and their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina has a glamorous silver, grey and white aesthetic, with metallic wall tiles from Fired Earth.

"Never fallen out of love with our @firedearthuk tiles," Rochelle captioned the snap, which shows how the entire wall behind her sink has been covered with the shimmering silver tiles, along with the bottom half of the wall adjacent, which has been painted white at the top with a mirrored frame to complement the tiles.

Rochelle Humes shared a peek inside her glamorous bathroom

Rochelle has a grey vanity unit with a marble basin, an ornate framed mirror hanging on the wall overhead, and a cream wall light on either side. Adding the finishing touches are her toiletries, including a glass jar of tissues and Jo Malone soap and hand cream.

Her bathroom tiles appear to be the Deco Glass tiles, which are currently in the sale for £2.79 each, meaning it will cost £139.68 per m² to get the look.

Deco glass silver tiles, £2.79 each, Fired Earth

The This Morning presenter has previously shared a look inside her other luxurious bathroom, which has a free-standing bathtub with a television wall-mounted in front of it so she can catch up on her favourite shows while she unwinds.

With a living room renovation underway and the nursery taking shape for her baby boy, who is due in October, we can't wait to see what room she finishes next.

