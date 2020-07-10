Demi Moore divides opinion with a look inside her unusual bathroom The Ghost actress is isolating at her home in Hailey, Idaho

Demi Moore has given fans a rare glimpse inside her family home in Idaho – and her bathroom has got them talking. The Ghost actress sat in her master bathroom to announce an exciting new project, the podcast drama Dirty Diana, but most of her followers were distracted by her unusual décor.

While the large room is fitted with a bath, toilet and sink as you would expect, it has the unexpected addition of a retro floral print sofa at the centre where Demi sat to take a Zoom call, as well as brown shag pile carpets throughout.

In the background behind Demi, a selection of toiletries sit out on the top of the wooden vanity unit, while another photo shows how she has a couple of ornaments and models standing on the tiled surround next to her bathtub.

While some, including British TV presenter Laura Jackson and director Marlene King, loved the unexpected bathroom setup, others had some questions for Demi. "Carpet in the bathroom??" one asked. "I can't tell if there's a couch in the bathroom or a toilet in the living room," another commented. "I think I speak for most when I ask are you sitting in your bathroom?" a third asked.

Demi Moore sat and worked in her bathroom

Demi previously shared another peek inside the bathroom at the beginning of July, when she enjoyed some pampering with a face mask. Her photo showed how the room has large windows next to the bath, a selection of framed pictures hanging on the wall and a small chandelier hanging from the ceiling.

The 57-year-old has been staying at her home in Hailey, Idaho throughout the coronavirus lockdown with her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, along with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, his new wife Emma and their children.

Fans were confused by the decor, which includes a sofa and carpets

On Father's Day, the modern family gathered together to treat Bruce, and shared a photo of the group all together as they enjoyed some cake at a wooden dining table with their TV and two bookcases filled with framed photos and a vase of flowers behind them.

