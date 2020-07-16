Princess Eugenie shares glimpse inside living room at Windsor home Eugenie has been isolating at the Royal Lodge

Princess Eugenie has been isolating at her childhood home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor with her husband Jack Brooksbank, her mother Sarah Ferguson and her father Prince Andrew. The royal has taken part in several virtual video calls during the pandemic, and on Wednesday, she inadvertently revealed a glimpse of the living room in the process.

SEE: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's childhood garden is like a fairy tale

Eugenie joined the head gardeners from Horatio's Garden, a charity caring for gardens in NHS spinal centres, and sat in a room with light brown walls, a brown sofa where she sat during the discussion, and a black and white painting hanging on the wall behind her.

MORE: Inside Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's beautiful childhood home with mother Sarah Ferguson

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie joins video call from dressing room inside the Royal Lodge

Just a few days prior, Eugenie shared a glimpse of what seemed to be her dressing room. Alongside her sister Princess Beatrice, she joined a Zoom call to honour the winners of the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust 2020 Awards, and the background showed large cream wardrobes. They spanned the height of the walls from the ceiling to the floor, with two panels on each door and silver handles.

MORE: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice unveil unseen rooms inside classic homes

Beatrice, meanwhile, dialled into the call from her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home in the Cotswolds, where the couple have been isolating. She sat in front of the camera in a room with white walls, and two long mirrors in black frames at either side.

Eugenie and Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson revealed the conservatory at the Royal Lodge

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has given several glimpses inside the sisters' childhood home, where Eugenie has been staying. She recently launched a YouTube series in a bid to entertain children by telling stories during the coronavirus pandemic, and has filmed from various rooms including a vibrant conservatory.

She has also unveiled much of the home's garden, including an endless lawn, a wooden pergola, and two personalised swings that read Eugenie and Beatrice's names on the seats.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.