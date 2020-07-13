Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie share glimpse inside classic homes See where the sisters have been isolating

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have given fans a glimpse inside unseen areas of their homes. The royal sisters separately joined a Zoom call to honour the winners of the inaugural Teenage Cancer Trust 2020 Awards, and the background of each video link showed two very different rooms.

SEE: Inside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's stunning childhood home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie film from homes for Teenage Cancer Trust

Eugenie joined from Royal Lodge Windsor in what seemed to be a dressing room, with large cream wardrobes behind her. They span the height of the walls from the ceiling to the floor, with two panels on each door and silver handles. Eugenie has been staying with her husband Jack Brooksbank and her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the property during the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice's fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home

Beatrice, meanwhile, dialled into the call from her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's family home in the Cotswolds, where the couple have been isolating. Her camera angle showed a room with white walls, and two long mirrors in black frames at either side of Beatrice.

Earlier this month, Beatrice unveiled another room at the property, when she joined a different call in collaboration with Teenage Cancer Trust. It is painted white, and features cream and blue patterned curtains at the window.

Princess Beatrice previously unveiled a room at Edoardo's family home

In May, a public video message from Beatrice to the charity, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, showed another space. Décor included cream walls and coordinating curtains, a wooden dresser with a floral white vase and decorative twigs inside, and a black and white photograph hanging on the wall.

Beatrice was originally believed to have been isolating at her home at St James's Palace in London, but it was confirmed in May that she and Edoardo opted to stay at Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale's £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother revealed the conservatory at their childhood home

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson shares several looks inside the sisters' childhood home Royal Lodge Windsor. She recently launched a YouTube series in a bid to entertain children with reading during the coronavirus pandemic, and has filmed from various rooms including a vibrant conservatory.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.