Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's childhood garden is like a fairy tale The sisters grew up at the Royal Lodge in Windsor

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie grew up at the Royal Lodge Windsor, where their mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew now live. Princess Eugenie has also been staying at the home with her husband Jack Brooksbank amid the coronavirus pandemic, and between the family they have given fans an access-all-areas look at their jaw-dropping garden.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah shares video from inside the Royal Lodge Windsor

In April, Sarah shared a series of photos of their garden as she took a walk in her grounds to consider the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. "Nature will show us the way forward, the shadows highlight the light. A horizon is just the limits of our sights, we will trust and we will stand with courage and support in deep gratitude, for brighter horizons #nature," she captioned an image of a blooming camellia tree.

Sarah shared another photo of an extensive lawn with three tall trees and a single bench positioned below. There is also a gravel pathway wrapping around one edge.

Beatrice and Eugenie also have their own personalised swings in the garden at the Royal Lodge. Sarah recently posted a photo of Eugenie sitting on hers, with the first few letters of her name visible on the seat.

When the Queen celebrated her 94th birthday in April, she shared an additional photo of the garden at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. It showed herself standing in front of a playhouse, which she had been gifted for her sixth birthday. The "miniature thatched cottage" has since been enjoyed by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, while the Queen's great-grandchildren including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will no doubt have spent time in the playhouse.

Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah unveiled a look at another area of the garden when she filmed an episode of her YouTube series, Story Time with Fergie and Friends, in the space. She read next to a wooden fence within a pergola, which is framed with various kinds of foliage.

