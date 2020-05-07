Inside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's beautiful childhood home

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie grew up on Royal Lodge Windsor, where their mother Sarah Ferguson and father Prince Andrew now live. It's not often that the family reveal a look inside the property but since Sarah joined YouTube as part of an initiative to read stories to children during the coronavirus pandemic, the Duchess of York has shared more than ever.

Much of the series seems to be filmed in a conservatory with windows spanning the width of the room, white walls and plenty of plants. The room also has large chairs upholstered in white and grey patterned covers alongside red cushions.

On Wednesday, Sarah shared a photo on Instagram revealing another angle inside the room, where she has a charcoal grey drinks cabinet. Inside, there is a selection of glasses and drinks, while the top has large candles in glass vases.

In one of Sarah's very first YouTube videos, she read her own children's book Budgie Goes To Sea, telling the story of Budgie flying a helicopter which Sarah used to fly herself. "It's very exciting, you'll really like it," Sarah added. She filmed the episode in another room in Royal Lodge, featuring a black garden trellis at one side holding a green climber plant and pink flowers, and a side table with a white tablecloth, a large cream lampshade and a red and green patterned desk lamp with a white shade. Behind her, there is a tall white wooden bookshelf, holding a collection of teapots and ornaments. There is also another table behind Sarah: a mahogany oak design, holding one lilac and one purple house plant.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are currently self-isolating at the property with their eldest daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, while Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are staying at their London residence St James's Palace.

