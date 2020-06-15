Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live at Royal Lodge Windsor, where they raised their two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and the Duchess of York has revealed a rare look inside the property's living room within a recent episode of her YouTube series, Story Time with Fergie and Friends.

Sarah Ferguson revealed her living room on YouTube

It features tan brown walls, green and brown tartan curtains, and a large brown armchair where Sarah sat to read from. The sofa is decorated with brown patterned cushions, one blue cushion embroidered with Sarah's name and a selection of teddies. Sarah also has a large bunch of cream and pink flowers in a ridged glass vase, while next to her there is an industrial-style cream radiator, and a selection of framed photos and a blue and yellow patterned vase on the window ledge.

Previously, Sarah revealed an alternative view of the room in a post on Instagram, showing a wooden desk dressed with a red and white gingham tablecloth, and a metal floor lamp with an exposed bulb at one side. There also seems to be a stack of books at the front of the room, next to a wicker basket which is just about visible next to Sarah.

Since launching her new YouTube channel, Sarah has also filmed from the conservatory, revealing white walls, several plants, a charcoal grey bookcase and several rattan chairs upholstered in white and grey patterned covers. Like her living room, there's a large wooden desk in the middle of the room.

Sarah previously revealed another room in the house

Another room in the house made the cut for one of Sarah's very first YouTube videos, featuring a black garden trellis at one side with a green climber plant and pink flowers, a white bookcase displaying a collection of teapots and ornaments, and a side table dressed with a white tablecloth. It holds one lamp with a red patterned base and a white shade, and a large cream lampshade on its own.

