Fern Britton goes makeup-free as she shows off beautiful garden in Cornwall home

Fern Britton delighted fans when she shared a makeup-free picture of herself after enjoying a swim in the sea on Thursday. The star, who has been spending lockdown in her Cornwall home, wrote alongside the snap: "Fresh from a lovely sea swim. 15 degrees so very nice!"

The 63-year-old later added ahead of her birthday on Friday: "Last swim as a 62 year old gulp!"

Fans were thankful for the update, with one writing: "How lovely, it's always so nice to hear your goings on. You were my favourite presenter on TM, just think you are so natural and funny on TV."

Fern Britton shared a lovely picture of herself ahead of her birthday on Friday

Another one added: "You are lovely, Fern. Nothing else to say - just thought you'd like to know."

Other's couldn't help but admire the presenter's potted flowers, which could be seen behind her in the snap. One fan loved them, writing: "Wow impressive, PS: the Galanthus are looking fab. Mine are only just hatching x." Another one added: "Beautiful flowers Fern x."

This is not the first time that the 63-year-old has shared a glimpse at her Cornish property. Back in March the author shared a look at her study - however, it appeared to be in disarray since she had only just moved house.

The former This Morning presenter has previously gushed about her flowers. "Agapanthus in full voice," she captioned this snap

Revealing she has "interior envy" after sharing a photo of a fan's tidy office, Fern posted a picture of her own room. "Oh so jealous," she tweeted. "You have the study of my dreams! I am trying to work in this mess after moving house. Building work imminent ie after current emergency."

The following day, Fern revealed how she intends to spend the next 24 hours, writing; "To do today: 6.45 Pot of tea in bed with a book and don't feel guilty. 10ish walk for an hour. 11.00 elevenses... lunch... snooze... Later: weeding (tbc). Tonight: Crack open a jigsaw."