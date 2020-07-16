David Beckham shows off football pitch at Cotswolds home – with seating area included The Beckhams are still self-isolating at their country home

David Beckham bonded with son Romeo on Thursday over a game of football and shared the sweet moment with his 63 million followers, giving them a glimpse of his very own pitch.

Sharing a short clip of the father-and-son duo kicking a ball, he said: "Practice makes perfect. Like father like son."

The Beckhams' football pitch is located at their Cotswolds home and it is cordoned off by a wired fence. On the sides, the former footballer has installed a wooden viewing platform so friends and family can watch and cheer along from the side-lines whenever there is a match happening.

Romeo isn't the one that has been making the most of the pitch. Back in June, proud dad David shared a video of his daughter Harper scoring a goal whilst on the family's pitch.

"Bend it like Harper ( BECKHAM )," he captioned it.

David has previously shared pictures of his stunning pitch

Fans were delighted to see Harper's football talents, and English professional footballer Nikita Parris, who plays for the England national team, was quick to suggest she is heading for stardom. "Future lioness in the making," she wrote, to which the father-of-four responded: "She will be ready @nikitaparris17."

The Beckham family are still self-isolating at their country home, and it's no surprise why. Earlier this week Romeo shared a never-before-seen look at the outdoor swimming pool the family has, and it's even better than we imagined.

David has previously hinted that Harper will follow in his footsteps

The 17-year-old was joined by his girlfriend Mia Regan for a dip in the pool on Tuesday, and the pair cuddled up for a photo that he shared with the caption: "Luv u." As cute as the photo is, many fans were more distracted by the amazing pool, which appears to be located within a hidden walled garden with a wooden gate leading to the rest of the estate, and has colourful plants and trees in a border behind it.