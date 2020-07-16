Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright demolish £1.3million Essex mansion The couple are preparing to build their dream home in its place

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have demolished their £1.3million Essex home, as they prepare to build their new 'dream home' in its place. The couple had their planning application granted by Epping Council's planning chiefs earlier this month, and have wasted no time in tearing down their farmhouse to get work started on construction of their new five-bedroom mansion.

Mark and Michelle bought the property in October 2019, and in February they submitted plans to knock down the farmhouse and replace it with a Georgian-style home.

Architects' drawings submitted to the council show that the home will feature a bar, makeup room, dressing room and gym, along with a playroom, sparking speculation that the couple are planning to start a family soon.

After facing setbacks due to a bats nest close to the property and concerns over the plot's drainage system, their plans have since been given the go-ahead.

However, Epping Forest Council did have one exception for Michelle and Mark; they mustn't block off the public footpath that runs near the grounds, and their new residence will need to be fitted with a water metre, as water use must not surpass 110 litres per person per day.

Aerial photos obtained by The Sun show how the entire farmhouse and garages have been torn down, leaving an empty plot and sprawling lawn surrounded by hedges. Work will no doubt soon begin on construction of their new home, which isn't far from the couple's current Essex residence.

Mark and Michelle have offered several glimpses inside their beautiful home over the past few months, showing their impressive home gym, glamorous bedroom and living room. We can't wait to see what they do with their new residence!

