Celebrity MasterChef contestant Gethin Jones reveals his stylish living room

Gethin Jones has been a regular fixture on our TV screens in the past couple of weeks, as he has been co-presenting The One Show and also competing on Celebrity MasterChef alongside Jeff Brazier and Lady Leshurr. The 42-year-old has also made some TV appearances live from his London home during the coronavirus lockdown, which have offered a rare peek inside his stylish living room.

Taking to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look of his BBC News appearance, Gethin's very-relatable photo showed that he had positioned his laptop on top of a stack of books on his coffee table as he sat on the sofa.

Gethin Jones shared a look inside his London home

His sofa is a striking green velvet design topped with grey cushions that adds a vibrant colour pop to the room, which is otherwise decorated in cream tones. The living room is filled with light thanks to two large windows, and Gethin appears to have a dining table in the background.

Meanwhile, a second photo posted by The One Show host offered another look at the space, showing framed photos on the wall in the background, and a closer glimpse at his coffee table, which has a circular glass top and gold frame.

The Celebrity MasterChef contestant lives in a two-bed apartment

Gethin previously opened up about his home in an interview with The Yorkshire Post, although it is unclear whether he is still living in the same property. "It’s an old hospital built in the early 18th century. It has bags of character and it’s set over three floors. It has high ceilings and an amazing iron spiral staircase that leads from the lounge to master bedroom," he explained.

And while he is happily settled in London for now, it appears Gethin wouldn't rule out a big move in the future. Asked about his dream home, the Welsh TV presenter said: "By the sea, on the beach. The dream home would be stepping out of the house and feeling sand on my bare feet."

