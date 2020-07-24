The Danish royals share a rare glimpse inside their stunning summer residence

The Danish royals ensured Prince Felix had an 18th birthday to remember on Wednesday, as they celebrated at their beautiful summer residence in France. The teenager was joined by his parents, Prince Joachim and Countess Alexandra, along with his stepmother Princess Marie and siblings Prince Nikolai, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena for his milestone birthday at the stunning Château de Cayx in southern France.

A series of photos posted by the Danish royals on Instagram offered a rare glimpse inside the historic residence, including one room which had been decorated with Danish flags and had a birthday cake on a table at the centre.

The room is painted cream with two dark wooden tables and a cabinet lining one wall, with gold-framed paintings hanging up and a black lamp on one of the tables.

The Danish royals have shared a look inside Chateau de Cayx

The photos also offered another look at the beautiful gardens of the château, which is surrounded by vineyards. The family has a large terrace at the back of the house that takes advantage of their picturesque views, where the family gathered for a photo in honour of Prince Felix's birthday.

Earlier this month, Prince Joachim and his family shared more photos from their summer holiday, including one which showed him sat outside with his children. It offered a look at the back of the château, which has a set of double doors with white shutters leading out to the terrace, and a bench leaning up against one wall.

The family are spending the summer at their French residence

Château de Cayx dates back to the early 15th century, and was bought by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik of Denmark in 1974. Over the years, the Queen and Prince restored and transformed the château, as well as re-establishing a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land.

