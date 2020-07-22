Prince Felix of Denmark celebrates 18th birthday in new photos Prince Joachim and his family are spending the summer in France

Prince George isn't the only royal celebrating his birthday on 22 July. The Danish royal family has also released three new photos of Prince Felix as he turns 18. The prince is the youngest son of Prince Joachim and his former wife, Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

A close-up shot of Prince Felix is included among the new images as he smiles at the camera. The 18-year-old, wearing a long sleeve rugby shirt from Gant, stands in front of a river in a second photo and in the third, he is joined by his older brother, Prince Nikolai, 20.

Prince Felix shares a birthday with Prince George (Credit: Steen Brogaard)

The Danish royal court shared in the Instagram post that Prince Felix will celebrate his milestone birthday privately with family and friends. The prince is currently eighth-in-line to the Danish throne after Prince Nikolai. Their grandmother, Queen Margrethe, is Denmark's current monarch and her heir is Prince Joachim's older brother Crown Prince Frederik.

Prince Felix enjoys the outdoors (Credit: Steen Brogaard)

Prince Joachim and his second wife Princess Marie have been spending the school holidays at their beautiful summer residence Château de Cayx in southern France with Prince Nikolai, Prince Felix and Joachim and Marie's children, Prince Henrik, 11, and Prince Athena, eight. A recent photo shared by the Danish royal court showed Joachim and his children relaxing outside in the grounds of the sprawling property, which has its own vineyards.

Prince Felix with brother Prince Nikolai (Credit: Steen Brogaard)

The family returned to Paris from Denmark in May so that Prince Joachim could resume his military educational course as coronavirus restrictions began to ease. They moved back to Denmark from France at the start of the outbreak in March temporarily before relocating to Prince Joachim's private estate, Schackenborg Castle in southern Jutland.

