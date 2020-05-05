Loose Women's Coleen Nolan reveals she moved house during the coronavirus lockdown

Coleen Nolan has revealed she moved house within just days of the government lockdown being introduced in March. The Loose Women panellist went live on the show from her new kitchen on Monday as she opened up about the move to Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards, and the team had more than a little kitchen envy.

"I love my kitchen. It's a new house so I'm loving it," Coleen said as she sat at her dining table, with her modern grey and white kitchen featuring two Velux windows visible in the background. The mum-of-three went on to explain that she moved shortly after the lockdown was announced, with the social distancing measures meaning it took her family more than 12 hours to relocate just 20 minutes away.

"Well it was really close to whether we could or we couldn't [move] and luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed actually by law you have to kind of move," Coleen explained. "But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

Making the move even more challenging was the fact that Coleen's pet cat had given birth to seven kittens the day before. "I was like, 'no, now is not the time mother cat'… so I was really nervous about all of that as well, getting them all over without stressing them out, but luckily all of the animals love it and they took it in their stride, but I was a nervous wreck," she said.

Coleen Nolan has shared a look inside her new house on social media

Coleen has had the opportunity to get settled into her new house while Loose Women was temporarily cancelled, and is currently isolating with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr. Photos and videos she has posted on social media from their new home show how the property features striking wooden beams separating the kitchen and living room, and huge windows to flood the downstairs in natural light. We can't wait to see more!

