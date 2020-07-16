Coleen Nolan opens up about struggles with moving home amid lockdown The Loose Women star is missing one thing in particular

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan recently revealed she had moved house within days of the government implementing a lockdown in the UK in March, and while it was no mean feat to do so, there is one thing Coleen still isn't quite happy with.

SEE: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan unveils stunning new kitchen with incredible appliance

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals she moved house during lockdown

In a recent interview, she explained, "I've just moved house and I'm desperate for my sisters to come and see it and so I'm missing all of that." Coleen has three sisters, Maureen, Linda and Anne – all of which are very close (and have just launched their new series The Nolans In The Mood For Cruising, in which the four sisters go on a Mediterranean cruise together, where they also perform), so it makes sense that Coleen is keen for them to see her new home.

MORE: Coleen Nolan shares glimpse inside beautiful garden at new home

Nonetheless, Coleen is making the most of a bad situation and added, "But the actual lockdown thing, I'm alright with. I'm quite enjoying it because I very rarely get to spend this much time at home and be with my kids, all of them at home together, so I'm really enjoying it."

Like most of the nation, Coleen has also seen a lull in work amid the COVID-19 crisis. "The financial side of it obviously isn’t great," she commented. "But other than that, yeah, I'm trying to really appreciate it because when it's over I know it probably won't come again."

Coleen has a grey and white colour scheme in her new kitchen

Since moving in, Coleen has unveiled her stunning kitchen with white walls and wooden floors, and a combination of matte grey and white cupboards, as well as a light grey AGA with a black top. The room has two Velux windows at the back.

Coleen also shared a glimpse at her garden terrace, when she photographed one of her pet dogs outside. It showed glass patio doors with black frames leading into the home.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.