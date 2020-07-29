The Queen unveils entire living room at Windsor Castle – and it’s so stunning The monarch filmed from the space alongside Princess Anne

The Queen has been isolating at her second home, Windsor Castle, during the coronavirus pandemic, and a recent video chat starring the monarch has unveiled her gorgeous living room in its entirety. Her Majesty joined Princess Anne for a Zoom call to share their support for the nation's carers during National Carer's Week in a clip which will be included in ITV's documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70.

The Queen sat in her sitting room, which is decorated with red carpets and cream walls, and features large white and grey floral sofas with coordinating red cushions. There is also a wooden dining table with cream armchairs, and two additional side tables with more cream leather armchairs. At the back of the room, there is a wooden cabinet with glass doors, where the Queen displays various plates and kitchenware. Next to a large bay window, there is an open fireplace above which the Queen has an oval-shaped mirror hanging in a metallic gold frame. The window is framed with cream curtains that have a scalloped edge.

The Queen has shared glimpses of her living room amid previous video calls while she has been isolating at the property, but this marks the first time that she has unveiled the space in full.

The Queen previously unveiled her living room when she hosted New Zealand Prime Minister John Key

Back in 2015, the Queen gave an initial look at the room, when she met with New Zealand Prime Minister John Key. It looks as though the room has had a reshuffle since, but it revealed that there are in fact two of the floral sofas as seen behind the Queen in her latest video, as well as a patterned rug on the floor. It also offered a close-up look at her side lamp, featuring a cream fringed shade and a glass base.

The Queen also holds weekly audiences with Prime Minister Boris Johnson from the room when she is in Windsor.

