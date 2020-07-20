The Queen unveils incredible room inside home at Windsor Castle Her Majesty has been isolating at the property with Prince Phillip

The Queen has been isolating at her second home, Windsor Castle, and while she hasn’t shared quite as many glimpses inside the property as the rest of the royal family, last week saw a debut of a room inside that tops the lot. Her Majesty joined a WebEx call with the armed forces to hear about the work they are carrying out across the globe as the coronavirus crisis continues, and the background revealed white walls with intricate carving as well as a selection of regal oak furniture.

SEE: 8 breathtaking royal Zoom backgrounds that reveal more of their homes than ever

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen joins call from stunning room inside Windsor Castle

She sat on a chair with a cut-out back and two arms, in between a dresser with gold paintings on the front and a brass gold shelf with two legs, while she keeps a white floral vase with a bunch of pink roses on the top. At the other side, there is another oak dresser with a curved front and drawers with black metal handles. A large black painting in a coordinating brass gold frame hangs on display on the wall.

MORE: Inside the Queen and Prince Phillip's official Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen usually takes up official residence at the home inside Windsor Castle for a month over Easter but she and Prince Phillip have spent the last three months there, and will continue to do so indefinitely.

The drawing room inside Sandringham House

It is set to reopen to the public at the end of the July, as well as other royal residences including the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh. Sandringham House, however, where the Queen stays in Norfolk, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, but in the meantime, its official Instagram account recently unveiled a glimpse inside the stunning drawing room. It features a striking trompe l'oeil ceiling panel, cream carved walls, a log fireplace in the middle of the room surrounded by four cream armchairs with gold legs, and red patterned carpets.

The Queen tends to spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate, and stays there until early February.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.