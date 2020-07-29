The Queen and Princess Anne chat over video call in hilarious new clip - watch Imagine having a video chat with the Queen!

The Queen has come to terms with using video calls, with a little help from her daughter, Princess Anne! The pair were on a video call to support the nation's carers during National Carers' Week in a clip which will be included in ITV's documentary, Anne: The Princess Royal at 70.

In the clip, Her Majesty's Assistant Private Secretary Tom Laing-Baker can be heard introducing her, as Anne smiles and says: "Good morning at Windsor." Appearing on the screen, the Queen said: "Good morning. I'm very glad to have been able to join you."

Anne then tries to give her royal mother a rundown of how to use the video call, asking her: "Can you see everybody? You should have six people on your screen," to which she replies: "Yes, well I can see four anyway!"

The Princess Royal then joked: "Actually, you don't need me. You know what I look like!"

Fans were delighted by the clip, with one writing: "Brilliant. Princess Anne is great and it’s been lovely watching the Queen [video call] during lockdown. Can’t wait to watch this," while another added: "I love it! The whole world deals with [this] in the same way."

The documentary will also see Anna's daughter Zara speak about her mother, and she revealed that she and her husband Mike often like leaving their two children, Mia and Lena, with her. She explained: "We quite like leaving them on Sundays. We say: 'I'll pick them up later. See you then!'"

Anne's son Peter added: "She loves seeing them ride, she loves having them round for Sunday lunches and taking them for walks. Doing all the things that we would do as kids."