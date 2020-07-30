Kendall Jenner shares a tour of her stunning LA 'sanctuary' – and wait until you see the kitchen The supermodel bought her lavish mansion in 2017

The Kardashian-Jenner family are all known for their incredible homes, and Kendall Jenner is no exception! The supermodel may not post as many photos of her house on Instagram as her famous siblings, but she has made up for it by sharing a tour of the stunning residence in the latest issue of Architectural Digest – and it's well worth the wait.

The 24-year-old bought the £6.5million property from Charlie Sheen back in 2017, and after some painstaking renovation work it has been transformed into a "sanctuary" that Kendall said she has always dreamed of.

"I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe," Kendall said of what attracted her to the property. "My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax."

Kendall has certainly fulfilled her vision; as well as a gorgeous light-filled living room and beautiful master bedroom with a Tracey Emin neon artwork on the wall, she has transformed the kitchen into a dreamy space with marble worktops, bottle green cabinets and her copper saucepans hanging above a large island unit. No wonder, then, that she wants to spend more time in there.

"This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen. I'm always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I'm a pretty good cook," Kendall told the magazine, adding that she has had some tips from her mum, Kris Jenner, and older sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe on how to design a kitchen and bathroom "for maximum efficiency".

"They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress," the model added. Judging by what we've seen so far, we can't wait to see what changes she makes next.

