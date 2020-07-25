Zoe Ball's stunning tropical kitchen is a sight to behold The Strictly star gave fans a detailed look on Instagram

Zoe Ball's kitchen really is something to be proud of – so no wonder she's showing it off on Instagram!

The TV star gave fans a look inside "the hub of our house" on Friday after an extensive renovation with the help of Devol Kitchens.

Posting a number of photos, Zoe's kitchen almost has a tropical-themed backdrop, with plenty of plants scattered around the room in varying sizes. While the majority of the walls are painted in a white/grey hue, Zoe has a feature wall in dusty pink with sprawling green trees painted as if they're blowing in the wind.

There's plenty of storage thanks to the white built-in cabinets and some shelves which Zoe has displayed glasses, cups and plates on. The countertops are finished in a gloss wood and there is a double sink with beautiful gold taps.

Zoe also has a spacious wooden table with a long bench covered in a deep green fabric and scattered with an assortment of coloured cushions, as well as three dangling lights that hang just above it. Other things of note are two bookshelves and a giant 'Tequila' sign fixed to the wall.

The kitchen opens out into a lounge area that has artwork hanging on the walls, a TV and a beautiful black fireplace. There are two sofas, one grey with green cushions and a green sofa with grey cushions and matching footstools.

Clearly proud of her new kitchen, Zoe captioned the images: "You’ll always find me in the kitchen at parties. Love these pictures of our kitchen. It’s the hub of our house, it’s where we cook, eat, write, read, bicker, work out, put the world to rights.

"It took a lot of love to get it right. Thanks to Helen & the @devolkitchens team for helping us create this magic, the heart of our home. Lounge area, soft furnishings & wallpaper @arior_design."

Zoe's famous friends were quick to compliment the redesign, with Angela Scanlon writing: "LOVE IT." Daisy Lowe added: "Stunning." And Zoe's Strictly pal Ian Waite said: "Soo lovely, can I employ your builder. Love the Tequila sign."

