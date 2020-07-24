This Morning's Phillip Schofield shares rare video inside kitchen at £2million home The presenter continues to live with his family in Oxfordshire

Phillip Schofield continues to live with his wife Stephanie Lowe and their daughters Molly and Ruby at their £2million home in Oxfordshire after he came out as gay following 27 years of marriage, and on Thursday, the This Morning host revealed a rare look inside their kitchen.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares glimpse inside rustic kitchen

He took to Instagram to show stacks of signed copies of his autobiography which he wrote during the coronavirus lockdown period, and inadvertently revealed the room's rustic cream flooring tiles. "Final signed edition done," he captioned the post.

Phillip Schofield previously revealed his kitchen island

A previous post shared by Phillip gave a further look at the space, as he attempted to cook a meal for his family. It showed a rounded cream island with a glossy black worktop, an induction hob, cream cabinets and white walls. It wasn't exactly clean, though. "Salt and pepper prawns tonight and I've made a proper mess," Phillip captioned the photo complete with condiments spilt over the side.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shows off cooking skills inside kitchen

Before that, Phillip showed off his culinary skills in the kitchen as he used his namesake wine range as part of a mussel recipe. The video revealed a silver cooker hood, and a black and white painting hanging on the wall behind him.

Phillip Schofield has an AGA oven

At the other side of the room, the family also have a traditional black AGA oven, which is framed with cream painted brick walls, and a ledge where they keep notes and photos. A digital clock in a silver frame hangs on the wall above.

The This Morning star was reported to have moved into a new flat in central London after news broke regarding his sexuality, but his social media posts confirm that he is still enjoying spending time with his family when he is not busy working. His first photo following the announcement showed them having a 'Murder Mystery night' in the garden.

