Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, and a recent photo shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account has unveiled a look at her very own farm.

The post came in honour of the Princess Royal's new ITV documentary, The Princess Royal at 70, and showed Anne with a series of farm animals on the grounds of the property, including horses and pigs. "Thank you to everyone who tuned in to 'The Princess Royal at 70' on ITV last night," the caption reads.

Princess Anne lives in her home at Gatcombe Park with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Elsewhere on the estate, Anne's daughter Zara and her husband Mike Tindall have their own home, as well as Peter and Autumn Phillips (who are now believed to live in separate properties following their split earlier this year).

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Anne has also shared a glimpse of other areas inside her house, including one of the living rooms. She first filmed from the space as part of a call to congratulate those who were involved in the opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. It features cream walls with metallic bronze furniture including a large gilded mirror, a cabinet filled with animal ornaments and four rectangular framed photos hanging on the walls.

There are also three side tables behind Anne: one with a blue and white desk lamp and three framed photos; another below the mirror holding more photo frames and a vase of pink roses, and a final one directly behind Anne showcasing two white photo frames. One photo shows Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike on their wedding day.

A different room in the home has lime green curtains, a burnt orange and green floral armchair, and a wooden side table where Anne keeps a cream lamp and a framed photo of herself and her older brother, Prince Charles.

