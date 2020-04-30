Princess Anne lives on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, and has given a rare look inside her home in a video congratulating those who were involved in the opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow.

SEE: Mike Tindall shares a look inside the home he shares with Zara Tindall

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne congratulates NHS staff from inside Gatcombe Park

The room features cream walls with metallic bronze furniture including a large gilted mirror, a cabinet filled with animal ornaments, and four rectangular framed photos hanging on the walls. There are also three side tables behind the Princess Royal: one features a blue and white desk lamp with a large lampshade and three framed photos; another below the mirror holds more photo frames and a vase full of light pink roses; and the last directly behind Anne showcases two white photo frames including a photo of Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike on their wedding day.

Mike Tindall revealed his home office at Gatcombe Park

Zara and Mike also live on the Gatcombe Park estate with Princess Anne, along with their daughters Mia, six, and Lena, one. Mike recently gave a look inside another area of the property when he shared a video on social media recommending films to watch during isolation. He seemed to be in a home office, with wooden shelves behind him and another selection of framed photos.

Peter and Autumn Phillips – who announced their divorce earlier this year – also continue to live on the estate with their daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. It is believed that while they now live on different properties within the grounds, remaining on the same estate allows them to co-parent and to provide a stable support system for their children.

Princess Anne lives in a Grade 11-listed manor house within the 730 acres of land on the estate, and also owns a London residence at St James's Palace, where Princess Beatrice is currently self-isolating at her home with fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.