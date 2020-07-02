Princess Anne has given fans a rare look inside her home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal has unveiled a handful of spaces inside the property while isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, but for a recent video in collaboration with charity, Save The Children UK, she filmed from a room that has yet to be revealed.

It's decorated with lime green curtains, which Anne sat in front of, and features a burnt orange and green floral armchair. Next to Anne, there is a wooden side table, a cream lamp and a framed photo of herself and her older brother, Prince Charles.

As patron for the charity, Anne's video comes as part of its campaign 'Save with Stories', in which celebrities and royals have been reading children's stories in a bid to provide entertainment and education during the COVID-19 crisis. Anne read Thomas and the Royal Engine by Reverend W. Awdry, while others including Normal People star Paul Mescal opted for Elmer and Super El by David McKee and Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall read The Cow That Laid an Egg by Andy Cutbill.

Anne previously unveiled a different room in the home when she joined a call to congratulate those who were involved in the opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. It features cream walls with metallic bronze furniture including a large gilded mirror, a cabinet filled with animal ornaments and four rectangular framed photos hanging on the walls.

There are also three side tables behind Anne: one with a blue and white desk lamp and three framed photos; another below the mirror holding more photo frames and a vase of pink roses; and a final one directly behind Anne showcasing two white photo frames. One photo shows Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike on their wedding day.

Princess Anne lives in the home with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Elsewhere on the estate, Zara and Mike Tindall have their own home, as well as Peter and Autumn Phillips (who are believed to live in separate properties on the grounds following their split earlier this year).

