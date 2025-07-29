Princess Anne's gifted estate Gatcombe Park with party barn - and lime-green living room

Gatcombe is a large estate with mainly outbuildings in addition to the main house. Zara and Mike Tindall live at Aston Farm on site, along with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, and they have done so since 2013. As reported by MailOnline, the couple have given the Grade II-listed farmhouse a modern, high-tech revamp, including installing a games room and brand-new kitchen. We occasionally see glimpses inside when Zara and Mike make virtual appearances.

Less is known about Zara's brother Peter's accommodation, but he used to live at Gatcombe with his wife Autumn and two daughters, Savannah and Isla, before they split in 2019 and divorced in 2021. It is believed he remains there, while his girls and ex-wife now live near the estate for easy co-parenting.

