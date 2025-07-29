Princess Anne's gifted estate Gatcombe Park with party barn - and lime-green living room

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence reside at Gatcombe Park and the vast estate is also home to The Princess Royal's two children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.
The Grade II-listed property sits within a 730-acre estate in Gloucestershire. The manor house itself is reported to have five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory. Here's everything you need to know…
A special gift
The impressive property was once owned by Lord Butler of Saffron Walden, who was a conservative Member of Parliament, until Queen Elizabeth II bought it in 1976 for her daughter as a wedding gift when Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. It's commonplace for the monarch to gift residences, and the late Queen also gave Prince William and Princess Kate Anmer Hall when they said 'I do'.
A family estate
Gatcombe is a large estate with mainly outbuildings in addition to the main house. Zara and Mike Tindall live at Aston Farm on site, along with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas, and they have done so since 2013. As reported by MailOnline, the couple have given the Grade II-listed farmhouse a modern, high-tech revamp, including installing a games room and brand-new kitchen. We occasionally see glimpses inside when Zara and Mike make virtual appearances.
Less is known about Zara's brother Peter's accommodation, but he used to live at Gatcombe with his wife Autumn and two daughters, Savannah and Isla, before they split in 2019 and divorced in 2021. It is believed he remains there, while his girls and ex-wife now live near the estate for easy co-parenting.
Hosting events
The grounds used to play host to The Festival of British Eventing, but sadly, the event has not been run in the past few years, as rising costs have made the festival "unviable".
Anne does open up the gates for the Gatcombe Food Festival, though, with expert chefs and bakers doing live demonstrations, plus plenty of stalls for tasty treats.
The party barn
In a previous interview with Vogue, the estate's 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends." We've since seen it posted by Mike Tindall, with vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and chic panelling.
Anne's accident
Anne's beloved estate was also the site of her accident in 2023. After falling off one of her horses at home, Anne sustained "minor injuries and concussion" and had to spend time at Southmead Hospital, Bristol.
Relatable living room
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Princess Anne and her husband were photographed in the living room. It showed a cosy set-up complete with floral sofa and armchair and a selection of wooden furniture.
At the time, social media users commented on how "normal" and "cosy" the room looked, despite belonging to a senior working member of the royal family. As one fan summed it up: "I love that their house looks like anyone's grandmother's house."
Family mementos
Anne revealed another glimpse of the same living room when she made a virtual appearance. It showed that the space has bold lime green curtains, and there is a photo of Anne and her brother, King Charles, on display.
Reception room
On Anne's 70th birthday on 15 August 2020, she posed for a series of photos in a separate reception room. It's designed with stone flooring and luxurious furniture including a rose gold armchair where The Princess Royal sat.
Traditional staircase
A second photo of Anne gave a closer look at the stairs, showing that it has white wainscoting running down either side, a black steel bannister with wooden railings, and burnt orange walls. There is also a selection of framed photos positioned on the wall.
Farm life
Gatcombe is run as a working farm with livestock, including cattle and breeding horses. Anne has previously told Countryfile about her life on the estate, and why farming is vital to its upkeep, explaining: "It's really nice to come back and just be yourself in an area like this. Being able to take on a place like this – for me, I’ve got to make it work. This is not something that comes free, this has got to pay its way, otherwise I can’t stay here."
Princess Anne's second home
She also maintains a London residence at St James's Palace for when she's in London for work. Anne's niece, Princess Beatrice, also does the same with a pied-a-terre in the palace and a large property in the Cotswolds.