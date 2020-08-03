Princess Eugenie's NYC apartment where she lived in her 20s: is this what it looked like? The royal lived in the Big Apple between 2013 and 2015

Princess Eugenie moved to New York in 2013, after accepting a job at online auction house Paddle8, where she spent two years working in a full-time position. She returned to London in 2015, and while photos of her home have remained tightly under wraps, there are some details that give a clear indication of exactly what it was like.

Despite her royal heritage, Eugenie opted to stay in the downtown area of the Meatpacking District, as opposed to the (then more sophisticated) apartments that surround Central Park. According to Apartment Home Living, the average rental cost of a one-bedroom apartment in the area will set you back approximately £6,000 per month.

Princess Eugenie lived in the Meatpacking District of NYC

The district is renowned as one of the trendiest neighbourhoods, and while it is now considerably more glamorous than it was seven years ago when Eugenie was enjoying her time in the Big Apple, its residences have always been the epitome of cool. Exposed brick walls, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows with impressive views are all part and parcel of a home there, and no doubt will have been features within Eugenie's apartment. At the time, it was also reported that her block came with its own concierge and home gym.

Princess Eugenie was pictured in New York in 2013

In fact, we're certain Eugenie will have had the best of the best. In 2019, it was revealed that her father Prince Andrew was shelling out a whopping £20,000 per year for Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice to live at their four-bedroom apartment in St James's Palace in London. For an average property in the area, though, London estate agency Savills quoted between £100,000 and £150,000 per year. Eugenie and Beatrice's home was also refurbished in 2008, costing an estimated £250,000, suggesting that it would most definitely have been in the upper bracket.

WATCH: Princess Eugenie reads story from childhood home, the Royal Lodge

