Courteney Cox reveals glimpse inside games room at Malibu mansion The star showed off her beachside pad

Saturday nights at Courteney Cox’s house looks like fun! The Scream actress gave her Instagram fans a glimpse inside the amazing games room of her Malibu mansion - and showed off her impressive billiards skills too.

In the mini movie posted to her social media account Courteney, 56, was potting holes left right and centre, and with a room like hers, there’s no wonder she likes spending time practicing her game.

But while most people were marvelling at how great she was at the game, you also couldn’t help but notice how cool her enormous games room is.

MOST: Take a look inside Courteney's dreamy home



Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney shows off her games room and her billiard skills

From the artwork on the walls to the oversized chalkboard and high vaulted ceilings, it’s clear Courteney has a great eye for interior design.

The beachside home also boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts, two acres of garden, and guest cottages on-site, so there’s no shortage of places to have fun.

MORE: Courteney Cox reunites with Jennifer Aniston during lockdown

Courteney shares her home with her daughter, Coco, 16, from her former marriage to David Arquette.

She’s currently dating Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid, 44, but she’s been apart from him for over four months due to COVID-19.

He recently celebrated his 44th birthday, however, Courteney couldn’t be with him and expressed her sadness at having to celebrate his special day over Zoom.

Courteney and Johnny celebrated his birthday via Zoom

"It's been 133 days since we were last together. COVID sucks," she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of them having a virtual date. "Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) Zoom date today. I miss you madly. #myone."

The pair began dating in January 2014 and just six months later they were engaged. They briefly broke up the following year but reunited in April 2016 and have been together ever since.

Courteney in her lush green garden

Courteney recently explained why they weren’t able to be together during lockdown revealing: "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

Let’s hope they get to see each other soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.