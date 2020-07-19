Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox reunite during lockdown – and fans are delighted The Friends star are just as close as their alter-egos, Rachel Green and Monica Geller

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox delighted fans on Sunday after sharing a sweet video of themselves reuniting during lockdown. The footage was posted on the Monica Geller star's Instagram account, showing them both sitting inside her Malibu home with her two dogs. The Friends actors were both wearing matching blue tie-dye face masks, and looked delighted to see each other again. What's more, they even made a cute video of Courteney's two dogs wearing face coverings, to reinforce the message of staying protected. The clip showed the two pooches playing around with a face mask, along with some funny captions added alongside the footage.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox encourage fans to wear a face mask

"Just put it on," one of the dogs says to the other, before adding: "I'll make it worth your while." Fans were delighted to see the pair back together, and loved watching the fun video. In the comments, one wrote: "Omg how cute," while another commented: "Friendship never ends." A third wrote: "Omg it's Monica and Rachel!"

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox wore matching face masks during their reunion

During the lockdown, Courteney has been isolating with her teenage daughter Coco, while Jennifer has been staying at her house in Beverly Hills, along with her beloved pet dogs. The pair have been in regular contact on FaceTime, and while Courteney has been keeping a low profile, Jennifer has been taking part in a number of virtual interviews from her home.

The Friends star are set to reunite with the rest of their co-stars for a special episode soon

Most recently, Jennifer took part in a Q&A on Variety's YouTube channel with co-star Lisa Kudrow about the upcoming Friends reunion. The actress told Lisa that she can't wait for it to happen, saying: "I cannot wait. It's also strange to think it would have been shot and already aired and it would be a little speck in our memory."

Jennifer and Lisa also admitted that they still don't know when the reunion will take place, with Lisa revealing: "What we do know, we can't say. I think we're meant to be surprised be some things." The pair did confirm that they won't be in character during the one-off show, with Jennifer saying: "I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really, but yeah."

Jennifer also revealed that she had been passing the time watching Friends episodes. Courteney has also been watching the show from the beginning. Back in April, the star took part in a Friends-related quiz with Celeste Barber, and told her that she had been enjoying seeing the hit sitcom during lockdown.

