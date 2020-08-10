Drew Barrymore shares glimpse inside her very tidy home library The actress shares her home with her two daughters

Drew Barrymore has given a sneak peek inside her home library, and it turns out she takes a lot of pride in its appearance.

The Flower Beauty founder posted a picture to the Instagram page of her upcoming project The Drew Barrymore Show and gave fans a glimpse of her sprawling library.

While the wall-to-wall bookshelves were impressive, the fact most of them looked to have been individually covered in matching cream paper, was even more so.

Her followers noticed her home decor detailing too, with one asking: "All the books on the shelf are covered! Why, girl? Why???"

Drew, 45, was promoting another one of her ventures, Drews Cookbook Club.

"Betcha didn’t know @drewbarrymore is a passionate cookbook reader and collector," the caption alongside the picture of Drew in her library read. "She believes inside every good cookbook there’s a recipe that will truly change your life.”

Drew will share recipes and tips while cooking a recipe live from one of her many cookbooks.

The star is also excited to be launching her daytime TV show on September 14, which she will both host and executive produce.

She told CNN: "It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show. I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS."

In addition to all her work projects, she is also a mum to her girls Olive, seven and Frankie, six, who she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The girls primarily live with their father in New York, but Drew is still a very hands-on mother.

When they split in 2016, after nearly four years of marriage, their joint statement focused on their daughters: "Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."

Drew with daughter Frankie in 2017

She also opened up about co-parenting during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show in 2017 and said: " I so wanted to raise kids in this ultra-traditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience. You can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long and that behaviour and that example and that love and community and honestly is what’s making everything feel safe for my kids."

