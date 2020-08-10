Stacey Dooley films inside jaw-dropping new home after recent move

Stacey Dooley recently moved into a new home, and on Sunday, the former Strictly star shared a stunning video of the property.

"Project reno starts!," she captioned the clip. "Feel so lucky and excited. I've never had my own front door or garden as an adult until now! Let me know of second hand/indie spots and tradesmen etc. Will bore you with progress."

Stacey previously owned a flat in London, but her recent purchase makes the very first house she has owned. The video gave fans a look at her beautiful garden, complete with a large patio area, outdoor dining table with wooden chairs, and plenty of plants. It looks as though there are also large patio doors at the back of one room, leading out on to the garden.

Stacey first announced the news that she had moved in with a photo of her living room. She had already added her own touches to the room, with two sheepskin-covered chairs, a large round mirror, a vase of flowers on the floor and a square glass kitchen table. Resting against the wall were two abstract prints.

A few days later, she shared a look at another area of the living room, where she has a large fireplace with patterned tiles and a marble mantelpiece which she uses to display flowers, ornaments, candles and a framed photo. The image Stacey had given pride of place appeared to be one of herself and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton proudly holding their Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophies after winning the show in 2018.

Stacey hasn’t confirmed whether she has moved in with Kevin or is living in the property alone, but it's likely that they may have done so as a pair after they spent lockdown together at Stacey's former home. They have been dating for over a year, and even sparked engagement rumours in May when Stacey posted a photo of them together and appeared to be wearing a ring on her engagement finger.

