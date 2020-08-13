Beyoncé's mind-blowing swimming pool revealed inside £71million home She and Jay Z live in Bel Air with their three children

Beyoncé and Jay Z live in a £71million mansion in Bel Air, complete with not one, but four swimming pools. Beyonce previously shared a look at the rooftop style, and it's safe to say fans were truly blown away.

It's an enormous infinity pool, overlooking the neighbourhood, with sleek minimalist edges and a large seating area at one side formed of grey sofas with coordinating cushions, where Beyonce posed for the photo. In the middle, there is a large rectangular fire pit with a black base and edges that also line a gravel pit along one side of the pool.

The seating area leads up to an outdoor bar which is seen in the background, with an additional fire pit and wooden stools along the sides. There is also a large concrete ceiling for shelter over the open-air space.

One fan commented, "A vibe!", while another added, "Dreamz," and a third was so blown away by the size of the space that they "couldn't find" Beyonce in the picture.

Two further pools are located on the first floor of the home, at either side of a grand staircase that leads up to the main house, while a third spans the length of the entire ground floor, making for a mind blowing first impression when guests arrive.

Beyonce and Jay Z moved into their mansion in August 2017, marking the highest-selling transaction in LA of the year. It covers a whopping 1.88 acres and includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a garage with space for 15 cars, separate staff quarters, a dressing room, a home cinema, a basketball court and, of course, four swimming pools. The couple share their home with their three children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, and the family have been staying at the property since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

