Gok Wan shared a new video with his fans on Wednesday that showed off a couple of changes he has made to his garden – and we're inspired! Taking to his Instagram page, the former How to Look Good Naked presenter posted a clip that showed how the space had changed.

Panning the camera to show several strings of bulbs hanging between two outdoor walls, the star said: "I've had lights put into my garden, look at that, aren't they gorgeous?"

The lights were strung over an elegant white metal table and chairs, and the overall effect was very chic. Gok then shot some footage from another angle, showing a recessed area in the wall which was surrounded by plants.

He added: "And I've also painted the recess – is it called a recess? – gold and it's bright gold. I'm also drying oranges just there for my Chinese food." A laptop and a drink were on the table in front of the This Morning fashion expert, suggesting he had some work to do, but at least he has a cosy and elegant place to do it from!

It's nothing less than fans would expect from the star, who hails from Leicester but now lives in London with his beloved dog Dolly, who made a brief cameo at the start of the video, curled up on a yellow velvet sofa. The 45-year-old captioned the sweet clip: "You light up my world...," adding a lightbulb emoji.

His fans were quick to share their approval of the makeover, commenting: "Love this," "Very atmospheric," and: "Love love love your home." The Leicester native now lives in London, where his passion for style is as evident in his home as it is in his clothing.

The star has previously shared several other photos and videos of his Bloomsbury pad to Instagram, and it boasts statement wallpaper, a living room painted in a rich shade of emerald green, and our favourite feature: a ceiling covered in faux cherry blossoms.

