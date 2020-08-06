Beyonce lives in a mansion in Bel Air believed to be worth £71million with her husband Jay Z. The couple rarely share much of their home with their fans, and Beyonce recently unveiled a room that has been kept private until now: her dressing room.

As she got ready for the Golden Globe Awards in January 2020, she posed for a photo taken in the mirror. It revealed that the space is decorated with wooden floors and a large cream rug, and features cream wardrobes that wrap around each and every wall. The mirror, however, takes up a wall of its own, and is framed with large spotlights.

The room also has a cream velvet sofa at the other side, and floor-to-ceiling windows which Beyonce has dressed with lightweight cream curtains.

Prior to said photos, Beyonce shared another snap of her endless shoe collection in what we believed to have been her bedroom. Now, it would make sense that the photo was taken in her walk-in wardrobe.

Besides more pairs of trainers than we can keep count of, it showed sleek minimalist windows with black frames that boast incredible views over Los Angeles. When the couple first bought the home, it was reported that all windows were operated by the touch of a button, and it looks as though once they are open, the room also leads out onto a patio with grey tiles and glass railings.

Beyonce and Jay Z moved into their mansion in August 2017, marking the highest-selling transaction in LA in 2017. It spans across 1.88 acres and includes eight bedrooms, eleven bathrooms, a garage with space for 15 cars, separate staff quarters, a home cinema, four swimming pools and even a basketball court. Safe to say the couple, along with their children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi, had plenty of entertainment during the coronavirus lockdown period.

