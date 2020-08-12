Jamie Oliver makes his living as a chef, so it's not surprising he would grow many of his own fruits and vegetables in the garden of his Essex home.

Sharing some clips to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Jamie offered a peek at one particular stand-out feature – his own giant vegetable patch!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver gives tour of incredible garden feature at his £6million home

Showing off some delicious-looking homegrown figs, tomatoes and even basil, Jamie's garden looks like a treasure trove of mouth-watering goodness.

Talking over his guided tour, Jamie said: "Look at all these figs, absolutely beautiful. I've been picking some, look at how lovely and jammy they are. Just amazing.

"So what are we doing? Mozzarella, basil, maybe some mint, good oil, super simple, going to pick some tomatoes now but look, lovely figs."

Jamie Oliver grows his own fruit

Moving onto the beautiful vibrant yellow and orange colours of his plants, he added: "Look at these amazing colours. Nature is so clever. These are my tomatoes, got some nice ones here. I grew up with just standard tomatoes then obviously they started bringing the beef ones in.

"But I like to plant the heirloom varieties, different shapes and sizes, yellows, oranges, reds, small ones, little cherries so they're all ripening up. So many things to do with these lovely tomatoes. Got some nice basils as well. Slightly different varieties, yellow basils, purple basils. Really nice."

Jools and Jamie Oliver celebrated their son River's birthday in their garden

Over the weekend, Jamie and his wife Jools celebrated their youngest son River's fourth birthday with a garden party, offering a rare look at their outdoor space in the process.

The family gathered at a circular wooden dining table surrounded by curved benches on a terrace outside their house, which they covered with a Frozen-themed tablecloth and surrounded with balloons.

The terrace where they celebrated River's birthday is only a small area of the estate's sprawling grounds; the mansion is located on a 70-acre estate and also boasts a three-bedroom lodge and converted stables along with the six-bedroom farmhouse the family calls home.

