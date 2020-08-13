Binky Felstead gives HELLO! an exclusive look inside her new 'forever home' Binky and her boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton bought the property in November

Binky Felstead has given HELLO! an exclusive look inside her newly-renovated home with boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton and her daughter India. The couple bought the four-bedroom property in November 2019, and have spent the past few months renovating and redecorating throughout, to transform it into their "forever home".

WATCH: Binky Felstead shares an access-all-areas tour of her new home

"All the rooms are really big and bright and we've got a lovely garden," Binky told HELLO!. "I've got loads of plants in here, too, so it's all very calming and lovely. I'm really happy. It didn't need a huge amount of work but I just wanted to put my mark on it. Everything's been redone – I call it a facelift."

Binky and her boyfriend Max have completely redecorated their home

Binky explained that she partly based the interior design on her grandmother's old house, describing the décor as "rustic and bright with really cool features", and the results are stunning. A soft blue and grey colour palette runs throughout the house, including the open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which has an exposed brick wall, bi-fold doors leading out to the garden and perfectly-placed mirrors to add extra brightness.

The couple have taken inspiration from Binky's grandmother's old house for their decor

Meanwhile, Binky's three-year-old daughter even got involved with the interior design, choosing the wallpaper for her room. "She's a bit like me, as if her friends come round and mess up her room, she'll be tidying up after them quickly," Binky told us. "She's quite a tidy little thing. I think I need to encourage her to mess it up a bit!"

Even though the couple have found their dream home, they've already set their sights on a beautiful country house where they can spend their weekends.

Binky's daughter India chose her own wallpaper for her bedroom

"We have a five-year plan where we'd love to get a place in the country," Binky said. "We want to get a big house where friends can come and stay at weekends and I want that big open-plan kitchen with an Aga with ducks and chickens running around – a bit like The Darling Buds of May.

"We’re always going to keep this house in London if we can. We’re very happy and content here."

Read the full interview in HELLO! magazine, out now.