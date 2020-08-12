Binky Felstead's family is growing by the day! The former Made in Chelsea star proudly announced the arrival of her new pet dog on Wednesday, sharing some very adorable photos of the caramel-coloured pooch on Instagram.

MORE: Binky Felstead floors fans with new look

In the first snap, Binky's three-year-old daughter India cuddled up to her new furry friend as they sat on an outdoor sofa. The next photos showed the puppy making himself at home in the kitchen and a bedroom.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Binky Felstead shares her dating rules

"Welcome to our little family Pedro Felstead - Darnton... although I think you're going to make it a lot bigger judging by the size of those paws!" Binky quipped. Fans were quick to comment on how "cute" and "gorgeous" the dog is, with many asking his breed.

MORE: Inside Binky Felstead's jaw-dropping Corfu getaway

Binky's daughter India with the family's new dog

In this week's HELLO!, Binky, 30, spoke about her dream to one day marry boyfriend Max Fredrik Darnton, saying: "I wouldn't be with him if that wasn't in the plan. I've always wanted to get married, but I never minded when. I've never been one of those girls who have their picture-perfect wedding in their head and know what ring they want, but it would be nice to have that one day."

Binky shared some adorable snaps of Pedro

Binky added: "I knew he was special soon after I met him. We just got on really well and we laughed the whole time. He was very open and honest from the beginning. Obviously, with me having India, I was very wary and he wanted to let me know that he wasn't just going to turn around and go. He was committed. I guess when you know, you know, don't you?"

The reality TV star has also spent the past few months renovating their south-west London home, after moving into Max's property in November. "Max learnt to stay out of the way!" she quipped. "He loves what we've done, thank goodness, but I think it's best that he did his thing and I did my thing. We had designers working with us so it's not like he's left me on my own to it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.