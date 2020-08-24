Prince Charles & Camilla's country home set for incredible transformation

As Prince Charles will not be renewing the lease on the farm next to his country home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, he will now be able to concentrate solely on the produce sourced from his private gardens at Highgrove.

The Duke of Cornwall has farmed at Home Farm for the past 35 years, but a spokesperson for Clarence House revealed that he is unable to commit to a new 20-year lease since he is likely to ascend to the throne within that time and will not be able to manage the upkeep. Instead, a non-royal tenant will take over the duties, meaning that the Duke will now be able to focus on the fruits and vegetables grown at his home.

"The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm," Clarence House confirmed. "But will continue to farm organically at Sandringham."

The 1000-acre Home Farm plot is located nearby to Highgrove in Tetbury, and is where Charles developed his Duchy Originals brand of organic produce, now sold by Waitrose and Ocado. The Home Farm also sells the fruit and vegetables which are grown at Highgrove House.

Prince Charles and William were pictured at Home Farm in 2004

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980, and lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Inside, the home has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, but it is also renowned for its beautiful gardens, which are set to reopen to the public later this year after closure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a previous interview with National Geographic, he said, "In farming, as in gardening, I happen to believe that if you treat the land with love and respect then it will repay you in kind."

Highgrove House is situated on 900 acres of land

A previous aerial photo of the home unveiled a look at the luscious land that surrounds the property, complete with perfectly preened bushes and plants, and several different types of trees.

His affinity for farming and environmentally friendly produce transfers into the structure of Highgrove House, which is built with solar panels and an eco-friendly sewage system.

