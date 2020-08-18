Big change announced for Prince Charles' future plans The Prince of Wales has used the plot for 35 years

Change is underfoot for the Prince of Wales as it has been confirmed by Clarence House that he will not renew his lease on his organic Home Farm. Charles, 71, has used the 1,000-acre plot near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35 years.

It is understood that the Prince could not commit to a new 20-year lease, due for renewal in the spring of 2021, as he is expected to become King at some stage. It seems unlikely that Charles will be able to devote time to farming when he becomes monarch.

A Clarence House spokesman told PA: "The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham."

Home Farm was where the Prince launched the Duchy Originals food boxes now sold by Waitrose and Ocado, which is now known as Waitrose Duchy Organic. Charles converted the farm into a completely organic farming system in 1985, when it was still a relatively new concept. A new unnamed non-royal tenant has been found for the farm, which will remain organic, and they will continue the relationship with Waitrose Duchy Organic.

William and Charles at the farm in Highgrove in 2004

The Prince manages the Sandringham estate on behalf of the Queen, a role that he took over from the Duke of Edinburgh last year. It is understood that he will continue to focus on farming at the Norfolk residence, which recently converted to organic farming. It was reported earlier this year that Charles aims to turn it into the country's leading organic sheep farm.

Last year the heir to the throne appeared in an ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall, which gave royal fans an insight into the estate, which covers more than 130,000 acres across 23 counties. The Prince's eldest son, the Duke of Cambridge, also appeared in the programme in which he spoke about preparing himself for his future role to take over his father's responsibilities for the Duchy.

