The Queen has invited fans to visit her home with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle in a new Instagram post. It was shared by the officials behind Her Majesty's Royal Collection Trust account, showing the incredible statues that are displayed on the grounds, and the caption encouraged people to go and see how stunning they are for themselves.

"If you visit Windsor Castle on weekends during August and September you will be able to see some of the oldest works of art in the Royal Collection," it reads. "This bronze figure of a man, a copy of an ancient Roman original which stands in the Belvedere Court at the Vatican in Rome, is known as the Belvedere Antinous.

"This version was commissioned by Charles II from the sculptor Hubert le Seuer in the early 1630s. It was first installed in the royal gardens at Greenwich Palace, then moved to St James's Palace and Hampton Court Palace, before finally being installed in George IV's redesigned gardens at Windsor Castle during the 1820s. Don't miss out – the East Terrace Garden is open to visitors only at weekends until the end of September 2020."

The Queen spent the first three months of the coronavirus pandemic at Windsor Castle, her second home, before moving to the Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She usually takes up official residence at Windsor for a month over Easter (and also spends at least one week there in June while attending Royal Ascot and the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel), but this year marked a change for the monarch as COVID-19 continued.

It is located just an hour's drive away from Buckingham Palace, her main residence in London, and has been home to British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years, playing host to several state visits and banquets, as well as private events such as royal weddings and christenings.

