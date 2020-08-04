The Queen and Prince Philip set to leave England homes for the foreseeable future The couple are due to move to Balmoral Castle in Scotland this week

The Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating at their home in Windsor Castle since the coronavirus pandemic began at the start of March, but they are set to move to their property, Balmoral Castle in Scotland this week. Typically, Her Majesty spends an annual summer break there, and though they are expected to stay for 12 weeks, it has not been confirmed whether they will return to England at that point.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip are understandably concerned about the coronavirus, and are believed to have taken strict measures to protect themselves including travelling to Balmoral by helicopter, and imposing a two-week quarantine for their staff at the castle. So, it would make sense that the couple would be apprehensive to return to their home Buckingham Palace in London anytime soon if they can help it.

Balmoral Castle is located in Aberdeenshire

It wouldn’t be the first time for a royal to stay outside of London for a considerable amount of time, either. Queen Victoria secluded herself at Balmoral Castle and Osborne House for almost 20 years after the death of her husband.

The Queen has also branded Balmoral Castle one of her favourite places in the world several times since owning the property. She and Prince Philip even spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall hunting lodge, located on the estate, in 1947.

The Queen was photographed in the Drawing Room of Balmoral Castle

Her granddaughter Princess Eugenie once revealed how much the monarch loves it there, explaining: "It's the most beautiful place on earth. I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Speaking on ITV's Our Queen at Ninety, Eugenie added: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people come in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Indeed, while the Queen might not be joined by as many family members as she'd hoped (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now unable to join her with their son Archie as they had intended), the estate has more than enough space for social distancing, and would likely put her at ease.

