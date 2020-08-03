Inside the Queen’s stunning Maltese home as it opens as museum The monarch and Prince Philip previously lived close to Valetta

The Queen and Prince Philip lived at Villa Guardamangia in Malta between 1949 and 1951. Prince Philip was leased the home from his uncle, the Earl Mountbatten, and the couple decided on the property after the Duke of Edinburgh was stationed on the island while serving on the HMS Chequers within the Royal Navy's Mediterranean fleet.

SEE: The Queen unveils stunning living room at Windsor Castle

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen films from inside living room at Windsor Castle

They have visited the home several times since leaving in 1951, and it has now been purchased by the Maltese government for £4.5million with plans to transform it into a museum. It was first built in 1900, and when it went up for sale in 2019, the real estate advert revealed more about the interior than ever before.

MORE: The Queen reveals jaw-dropping unseen room inside Windsor Castle

"The property consists of a lounge, dining room, living room, kitchen, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, grand 'sala nobile' and two garages," it read. The property is also surrounded by 9,680 feet of land.

Now, the home might seem dilapidated, but the Maltese government has big restoration plans estimated to cost approximately £9million.

The Department of Information in Malta recently shared a photo of the grounds, showing crumbling walls and overgrown bushes.

The home's door sign has also worn away. There is an olive green double door entrance to the home with a glass panel at the top, that will no doubt be refreshed in time for reopening.

Stairs at either side of the home's entrance lead up to majestic archways, which currently feature paint peeling away.

Each room in the home has double doors that overlook a courtyard. As it stands, the paint on the railings has turned rusty and brown.

There are several statues inside the home, which will remain as part of the museum once it has been repurposed.

A walkway in the home, where then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were photographed is now outshone by overgrown weeds and bushes at either side.

The Queen has always been a fan of Malta. During a trip to the island in 2015, she recalled, "Visiting Malta is very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.