Zara and Mike Tindall's incredible kitchen unveiled inside £1.69million home

Zara and Mike Tindall lived in Cheltenham in a £1.69million mansion before moving to Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in 2013. When their former home was put on the market by its new owners in 2017 (who bought the property from Mike and Zara for £1.2million in 2013), the photos showed exactly what it looked like inside, including a truly incredible kitchen.

According to the listing, the room was a major selling-point for the home, including a "large island with polished concrete worktops and appliances by Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel". It was positioned adjacent to the dining room, both of which boasted views over the enormous garden.

Zara and Mike Tindall's former kitchen

As for decoration, Nick Chivers of Knight Frank confirmed that Mike and Zara had designed the property to look exactly how it did at the time of listing. "The Tindalls did a great job of making it look very beautiful," he said. They opted for light green walls with white panelling at the top matching the skirting boards and cupboards.

Silver appliances were installed, including a large oven, to coordinate with the taps, cupboard handles and three metal lampshades hanging above the island. Zara and Mike also added two paintings at the end of the room, one of which read a motivational quote, and the other an ode to 'Lyons Tea'. A flatscreen television was mounted on the wall opposite the island.

Zara and Mike announced their engagement at Hallery House

Mike and Zara announced their engagement on the grounds of the property, known as Hallery House, in December 2010, and were photographed there as they did so. Otherwise, the couple tended to keep their home as private as possible until they moved out.

They have shared a handful of glimpses inside their new home amid the coronavirus pandemic as they have been working remotely, and it looks every bit as stunning as Hallery House.

