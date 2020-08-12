Zara and Mike Tindall's living room features some very patriotic décor The couple live with their daughters Mia and Lena on the Gatcombe Park Estate

Mike Tindall has revealed a sneak peek inside the living room at his home with wife Zara Tindall and their daughters Mia and Lena – and it features one very patriotic piece of furniture. The former rugby player filmed from the room for a live interview on The One Show on Tuesday evening, with a Union Jack print trunk visible in the background.

RELATED: Inside the most beautiful royal living rooms

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall revealed a look inside his living room on The One Show

The patriotic accessory has been used as a table to display a curved table lamp with a cream shade, which is positioned alongside a grey armchair. A matching grey sofa can be seen to the side of where Mike was sitting, with another coffee table with a table lamp to one side.

MORE: Discover Gatcombe Park, where Princess Anne, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips live

The room has cream walls and dark flooring, with a wooden framed portrait hanging above the Union Jack trunk. However, it appears they may be in the process of making some updates to the room, as a couple of large frames still wrapped in plastic are propped up against one wall ready to be hung.

Mike Tindall has a Union Jack trunk in his living room

Mike previously shared a look at another angle of the living room when he made an appearance on Lorraine in June. It showed how he and Zara have several framed photos of their dogs, as well as a portrait of the Gatcombe Park Estate hanging on one wall.

They also have a white wooden shelving unit to display books, framed photos and ornaments.

Mike previously shared another glimpse of the space on Lorraine

The family tends to keep the home as private as possible, but they have offered a few glimpses inside their residence during the coronavirus lockdown, when Mike has made various TV appearances.

Mike and Zara live on the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire, which is also home to Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and her brother, Peter Phillips. The Princess Royal lives in a Grade-II listed building that was originally bought for her by the Queen as a wedding present when she married Captain Mark Phillips in 1977, and she now shares the residence with her second husband Timothy Laurence.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.