Rochelle Humes debuts stunning living room at new home with Marvin

Rochelle Humes has shared a first look inside her stunning living room with husband Marvin and their daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina Raine, after moving to a new property in Essex in July.

The This Morning host took to her interiors Instagram account @homehumes to show off an impressive feature in the room: a personalised Louis Vuitton leather trunk. It sits at the front of the space, with a flatscreen television, a black horse statue and a black and white candle positioned on top.

It is unknown exactly what the initials represent, although it is likely that the V stands for her daughter, Valentina.

The post also showed dark parquet flooring with a glossy black insert at the front. The walls are painted cream, with one feature wall of blue and white printed wallpaper. Next to the trunk, a large concrete black plant pot sits on the floor, alongside two black circular side tables with stainless steel bases holding a cork tissue box, an additional black plant pot and another candle.

This marks the first time that Rochelle has given a glimpse inside the living room, but she has shown off several other areas.

Rochelle shared a photo inside her new kitchen

At the end of July, she posted a photo of her daughter in the kitchen, as she and Marvin returned from filming the latest series of The Hit List in Scotland. It showed cream wooden cabinets and grey marble worktops, with a large island unit in the middle and a metallic gold tap. A dining table was also visible in the background, in front of two large windows with floor-length curtains, and a TV screen showing footage from security cameras installed around the home.

Rochelle announced the family's surprise move during an appearance on This Morning, admitting she had left the majority of the work to Marvin and her family, as she had been busy with work and is heavily pregnant with their third child, who is due in October.

