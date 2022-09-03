Rochelle Humes has spent 2 years renovating stunning home with husband Marvin – inside photos The Hit List presenters live with their three children in London

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin moved into their London home in July 2020, and have spent the past two years redecorating the property to make it well and truly their own.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' stunning office is uber-luxe

However, Rochelle – who showcased her own flair for interior design in her TV show, Rochelle Humes: Interior Designer in the Making – recently said they were ready to "enjoy the home in peace for a bit" after having decorators round all the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rochelle Humes reveals glimpse inside bathroom

Speaking to House Beautiful, Rochelle explained: "There won't be any work at home for a bit. We just finished our entertaining space downstairs, but now we just need to enjoy living in it. Everything always takes much longer than it's supposed to, so you always need to manage expectations."

Judging by the photos Rochelle has shared on Instagram, it is well worth the disruption! With an amazing playroom for the children, stylish living rooms and spacious kitchen that serves as the "hub" of the home, it is stunning. Keep reading to see more…

Rochelle shared a peek inside the kitchen when she and Marvin returned home from a busy week filming their new series of The Hit List. It is fitted with cream cabinets and dark marble worktops, with an island unit at the centre, and a dining table positioned next to the windows.

The couple have created the dream playroom for their three children. It has a stage at one end where the girls can put on performances for their parents, as well as separate areas for arts and crafts, dressing up and playing shops.

GALLERY: See 25 of the most stylish children's rooms and nurseries

At the other end of the room, Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake have a comfy sofa where they can sit and watch TV, and there is also a wooden slide set up on a black and white striped rug.

Ensuring the room stays organised and tidy are the colourful concealed cabinets, which have a bold graffiti heart design on the doors, and feature shelving to store toys and games.

Rochelle showed off the incredible Christmas decorations in the living room in 2021, including a large floral garland with blue, red, green and metallic baubles woven within it. It frames an open fireplace.

SEE: 27 best celebrity Christmas trees and decorations of all time

Rochelle has also transformed her son Blake's bedroom. It's designed with a monochrome colour scheme, and despite Blake being a toddler, Rochelle says she wanted a bedroom he "could grow in", meaning an adult-sized bed from the word go.

The couple's bathroom follows a monochrome colour scheme, with a black bathtub, white and grey tiles, and white wallpaper with black palm trees.

Rochelle also shared a photo from a second bathroom, revealing another bathtub.

RELATED: See the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

We saw what appears to be Rochelle's new dressing room when she shared this photo showing off her growing baby bump in 2020. She had already fitted her full-length Hollywood-style mirror in the room, which has cream walls and carpets, making it a blank canvas for Rochelle to put her own stamp on.

Rochelle and Marvin appear to have their own home gym, equipped with everything from a Pilates reformer machine to a One Peloton bike, with floor-to-ceiling mirrors on the walls.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.