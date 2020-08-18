Rochelle Humes' new living room is too chic for words The mum-to-be has recently moved into a new family home

Rochelle Humes has already wowed fans with a look inside her new kitchen, bathroom and daughters' playroom, but her living room may just top them all. The This Morning presenter shared a peek inside the room as she enjoyed some quality time with her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina on Monday evening, and the décor is so luxurious.

"With just over 8 weeks until we meet our new addition… I've been soaking up as much time as I can with these 2. How lucky are we @marvinhumes," Rochelle captioned a sweet photo of her two daughters cuddling while wearing matching striped pyjamas.

Rochelle also shared a similar photo on her Instagram Stories that showed the sisters recreating the cute pose in front of the television. It showed the gorgeous living room décor, which features dark wooden parquet flooring and a dark square-patterned wallpaper with metallic lines printed across.

Rochelle Humes uses a Louis Vuitton trunk as a TV stand in her new living room

Adding to the luxury aesthetic of the room is a large brown Louis Vuitton trunk, which Rochelle and Marvin have used in place of a traditional TV stand and is positioned on the floor next to the wall.

The couple's interior designer, Sal O'Connor who runs Hesellic Design, has also shared a glimpse at another corner of the room on her own Instagram account, revealing more gorgeous designer buys including a Hermes cushion, which costs £720, and a Louis Vuitton coffee table book that sits on one of two black side tables with a succulent and a vase of pampas grass on top.

Louis Vuitton: The Birth of Modern Luxury book, £80.99, Amazon

In the corner, an open bookshelf has been artfully styled with more vases, plants and a wooden frame with a print of the Eiffel Tower inside.

Rochelle and Marvin's interior designer shared another look at the room on Instagram

Rochelle and Marvin moved into their new home at the end of July and appear to have wasted no time in settling in. As well as creating the playroom of dreams for their children, they have also started working on a nursery for their baby boy, who is due in October, and showcased his beautiful new cradle when it arrived at the weekend.

