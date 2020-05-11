Loose Women star Ruth Langsford is currently self-isolating at her home in Surrey, where she lives with her husband (and This Morning co-host) Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack. On Monday morning, Ruth shared a post in honour of the NHS workers at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow fighting coronavirus on the frontline, and revealed the couple's stunning living room in the process.

Ruth's living room has a large fireplace and skylight

It's decorated with soft beige walls and wooden floors, and has a modern black fireplace which is integrated into the wall underneath their television. The room also has a selection of artwork on the walls, framed in black to match the fireplace and a side table that is behind Ruth where they keep a table lamp.

This isn't the first time Ruth and Eamonn have given a glimpse inside their living room. Previously, Ruth shared another post of herself in the room showing the other side, where the pair have a large cream corner sofa with dark purple and beige velvet cushions. The wall at the other side of the room is decorated with geometric beige wallpaper, as opposed to plain beige paint. There's also a huge skylight in the ceiling, which explains how the room is always so bright.

Ruth's living room has large patio doors

It's also big enough for Ruth to exercise in. She previously shared a post of herself doing yoga in front of the sofa, while the shot also revealed that the living room has large patio doors leading out on to the garden.

As for the rest of the house, the property has six bedrooms, another living room (equally impressive, complete with mood lighting and a second fireplace), and even a Manchester United-themed man cave for Eamonn filled with memorabilia from the football club, where he has been working during the coronavirus pandemic.

