Rochelle Humes unveils her daughters' mind-blowing new playroom

Rochelle and Marvin Humes may have only been living in their new house for just over two weeks, but it appears there is one room that was a priority for them to get sorted – the playroom! The couple enlisted the Style Sisters to create an incredible new playroom that is cool, fun and easy to keep organised, and they have definitely met their objectives.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening to share a look at the finished room, Rochelle revealed it had taken three months of planning to design the room for her daughters Alaia-Mai and Valentina, as well as their baby brother, who is due in October.

"We've obviously just moved so everything's been a bit chaotic and unorganised and they put that right for me today," Rochelle said. "Not only with their organisation skills, but for the past three months we have been coming up with a fun theme for a playroom for the girls and boy that's in my oven, and I'm so happy with it."

The 31-year-old also shared two photos of the enormous room, which has black flooring and one wall painted black, with a neon light reading "It's showtime" at the centre. A stage has been set up with a drum kit and microphone ready for Alaia-Mai and Valentina to put on special performances for their parents, and there's even a rail of fancy dress costumes to one side.

Meanwhile, there is also a red curved sofa to relax on, a small wooden slide, and a toy supermarket checkout, which has been positioned next to the three floor-to-ceiling windows. The girls can also do some arts and crafts at a pair of circular tables, which are positioned in front of the stage.

Ensuring the playroom stays organised are some incredible cabinets that line another wall, which are covered with a multi-coloured heart print and conceal shelving and drawers where the girls' toys and games are separated into storage boxes. In short, it's every child (and parent's) dream!

The room already looks to be a hit with Rochelle and Marvin's daughters, as a photo shared by their mum showed Alaia-Mai singing at the microphone while Valentina plays on the drums. However, Rochelle may already be regretting her decision to buy the instrument, as in an Instagram post on Tuesday she wrote: "A word to the wise, don't buy your kids a drum kit… ouch!"

